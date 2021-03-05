Volusia County Council salutes banner honorees, program organizers

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 2, the Volusia County Council honored all of the Black History Banner Project honorees in DeLand and Daytona Beach. Each of the DeLand honorees received a copy of the county proclamation for Black History Month.

Councilwoman Barbara Girtman started the presentation by naming all of the honorees for Daytona Beach. The honorees from Daytona Beach were not given a copy of the proclamation because they were all honored posthumously. The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) received a copy of the proclamation for their work in putting together the project of 16 banner honorees for Black History Month.

The honorees from DeLand had a wide range of ages and some with historical firsts for the city. The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) was the project leader along with the City of Daytona Beach for the Black History Banner Project and the MLK Banner Project, which was held in January.

The banner project was brought to MCDC by the Greater Union Life Center in DeLand.

Sponsors of the project are the City of Daytona Beach; Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Ritchey Cadillac; Geico Insurance; Daytona Tortugas’ Identity Church; Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP; Medallion, Inc.; Daytona Times; Herbert Thompson Funeral Home; and the Greater Union Life Center (GULC).