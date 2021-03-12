Allen Chapel AME church celebrating 111th year

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, will celebrate its 111th anniversary on March 14. The church is located at 580 George Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.

The theme for this year’s anniversary is “Serving God for 111 years and We Shall Not Be Moved,’’ according to co-chairs, Carolyn Gillis and Kenneth Scott,

“This theme is quite fitting as we celebrate an important milestone; a time when we have an opportunity to share our church’s story and blessings – within the church and within our wider community,’’ the co-chairs said.

South Florida guest

The guest preacher for the March 14 service will be the Rev. Michael K. Bouie, pastor of Mount Hermon AME Church in Miami Gardens.

Bouie has extensive pastoral experience that includes serving as pastor of Allen Chapel AME Church.

As pastor, he led the congregation in completing construction of a new edifice and in relocating the church from “historic” Second Avenue to its present location.

Bouie is a doctoral student at Payne Theological Seminary in Wilberforce, Ohio.

He received the Master of Divinity degree from the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC) Turner Theological Seminary in Atlanta and his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Morris Brown College in Atlanta.

He serves as a member of the AME Church General Conference Commission as well as Phi Sigma Fraternity.

Bouie is married to the Rev. Tamaria Bouie. They have four adult children and several grandchildren.

Fish fry on March 27

To celebrate its 111th anniversary, Allen Chapel is sponsoring a fish fry on March 27 at 11 a.m. in the church parking lot.

People will be able to purchase fish sandwiches and sodas.