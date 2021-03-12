Black History Banner Project dedication held in Daytona

ADVERTISEMENT

The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC) had a dedication of the Black History Banner Project under the Black History Banner of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune on March 5.

The Bethune banner is located on the corner of International Speedway Boulevard and Lincoln Street in Daytona Beach. Mrs. Julia Cherry, wife of Charles W. Cherry, Sr., who was the publisher of the Daytona Times and Florida Courier newspapers, joined MCDC in the dedication. Mr. Cherry’s banner is located on the corner of International Speedway and Nova Road in Daytona Beach.

The display will stay up until March 31. Along with the MCDC and the Tortugas, sponsors are the City of Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, Identity Church, Medallion, Inc. and F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival.