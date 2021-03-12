County program to focus on low impact development

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

The low impact development approach to site development and stormwater management is gaining popularity and momentum across the nation.

Learn how this environmentally friendly approach can control stormwater as close to its source as possible during a free, online forum from 6 to 8 p.m. March 18.

Speakers from Volusia County Growth and Resource Management, Soil and Water Conservation District, and Volusia County Association for Responsible Development will describe low impact development principles such as preserving and recreating natural landscape features, as well as creating functional and appealing site drainage that treats stormwater as a resource rather than a waste product.

Other topics

Regulatory, financial and technical barriers to low impact development

Florida Green Building Coalition best management practices

University of Florida design and retrofit techniques, which include wastewater options, managing open space, lawn fertilizer reduction, and water conservation and retention strategies such as bio-retention basins, rain gardens and storm water re-use

The forum will also include a facilitated discussion about solutions that increase the use of green infrastructure.

Pre-register to attend

Policymakers, builders, developers, landscape architects, stormwater and wastewater professionals, and concerned residents are encouraged to attend. Preregistration is required by March 16. Send an email greenvolusia@volusia.org to register.

The forum is hosted by Green Volusia, a county initiative to provide information about environmentally responsible practices and encourage stewardship and conservation of natural resources. Sponsors include Lyonia Environmental Center, Volusia County’s Environmental Management Division and the Riverside Conservancy.

This program is part of the Save our Springs and Rivers initiative and is funded in part by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Two or more Volusia County Council members are expected to participate in the forum.