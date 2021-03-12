ECHO Gallery Committee invites artists to submit exhibition proposal

ADVERTISEMENT

Volusia County’s ECHO Gallery Committee invites qualified organizations and individuals to submit a proposal for a new exhibition in the ECHO Gallery at the Ocean Center. All works submitted for consideration should depict environmental themes from within Volusia County.

The deadline for submission is April 30.

The seven-member ECHO Gallery Committee will review submissions and select final works for display. The committee will select artwork that collectively represents all regions of the county. Selected works with credits will be displayed for approximately 45 consecutive weeks in the ECHO Gallery.

Applicants are encouraged to visit and view the ECHO Gallery before submission.

For more information, contact Cultural Coordinator Robert Redd at 386-736-5953, ext. 15872, or rredd@volusia.org.