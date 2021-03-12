Volusia Forever committee to meet March 19

ADVERTISEMENT

The Volusia Forever Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, in the second-floor county council chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.

Committee members will discuss the program’s history and make plans for the future. The public is invited to attend and participate in the meeting. To join the meeting virtually, register at www.volusia.org/forever.

For more information, contact Sarah Presley at spresley@volusia.org or 386-822-5013, ext. 12775.