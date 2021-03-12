Volusia tax collector now issuing birth certificates at office in DeLand

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Volusia County residents have a new option to get a certified copy of a birth certificate.

Tax Collector Will Roberts worked with the Florida Department of Health to begin offering the certificates on March 5 in the DeLand office of the tax collector at 123 W. Indiana Ave.

“Our residents are looking for convenience,” Roberts said. “They don’t want to travel from place to place to get related services. That’s why we are offering birth certificates in the same location as hunting and fishing licenses and vehicle registration services.”

Roberts said this is the beginning of expanding services in the tax collector’s office to not only increase convenience but also to decrease the confusion over where to go.

“The addition of issuing birth certificates can be very helpful to our customers who come in for tag and title services,” Roberts added. “Sometimes customers need multiple forms of identification to complete a transaction. If a customer needs a birth certificate, we are able to provide that on the spot instead of sending the customer away to gather more proof of identification. It’s one more way we can improve the experience for our residents.”

$15 for first copy

In addition to birth certificates, Roberts is making plans to create a one-stop shop that co-locates concealed weapons permits and driver licenses along with current services, including hunting and fishing licenses, vehicle (tag and title) registrations and property tax services.

The office will provide certified birth certificates at the same cost as the Florida Department of Health (FDOH). The cost will be $15 for the first copy and $8 for additional copies of the same birth certificate.

Birth certificates will be available by appointment or on a walk-in basis. To save time, residents can make an appointment online at vctaxcollector.org.

Later this spring, birth certificates also will be available at offices in Orange City and New Smyrna Beach.

Currently there are no FDOH birth certificate locations in DeLand. FDOH will continue to offer birth and death certificates online and in three other FDOH locations – Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Orange City.

According to FDOH, birth certificates are confidential in the state of Florida and can only be issued to the registrant if 18 years or older, parents listed on the birth certificate, or a guardian with guardianship papers.