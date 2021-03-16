Jazz in the Gardens festival to return next year

ADVERTISEMENT

The City of Miami Gardens has announced Jazz in the Gardens (JITG), its popular two-day jazz and R&B music festival, will return in March 2022 to the Hard Rock Stadium to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

The exact dates of Jazz in the Gardens in 2022 have not been announced.

In 2020, Miami Gardens was forced to cancel the festival just days before its scheduled dates to protect its attendees against COVID-19.

The festival will not occur in 2021 as a result of the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

“We are disappointed about the cancellation of the 15th anniversary of the festival; however, safety remains the highest priority for the City of Miami Gardens,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

“It is prudent for us to get COVID-19 under control in order to plan a safe and successful staging of Jazz in the Gardens for everyone to enjoy. I look forward to celebrating with all our patrons, vendors and our sponsors when we return in 2022,’’ he added.

Star-studded lineups

Since 2006, Jazz in the Gardens has enjoyed unprecedented growth, being hailed as “the fastest growing music festival in the country.”

Over the years, Jazz in the Gardens has featured top performances by an extraordinary mix of national artists which have included the likes of Lionel Richie, Mary J. Blige, Earth Wind & Fire, KennyG., The Roots, Robin Thicke, Brandy, Maxwell, Babyface, JillScott, Herbie Hancock and scores more who have graced the stage.

JITG also supports emerging artists, giving local musicians the opportunity to share the stage with the best musical artists in the world.