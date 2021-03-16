Second weekend of Bike Week draws large crowds

ADVERTISEMENT

DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Large crowds were reported for Bike Week 2021 in Daytona Beach, including in the Black community.

The annual event typically brings an estimated 500,000 bikers to Daytona Beach and Volusia County each year. This year it’s estimated that 300,000 attended.

Scenes along Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard were crowded with spectators, vendors, the aroma of food, sound of music, tricked-out and fancy bikes and more. The second weekend was the busiest.

Local food vendors and those from out of town say they did well.

The economic boost it brought was much welcomed. Many local eateries have suffered during the pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, there were many who chose not to follow safety protocols.

No incidents were reported where the hub of biker activity took place in the Black community.