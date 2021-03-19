Harriet Tubman descendant to address local women

ADVERTISEMENT

In observance of Women’s History Month, the National Hookup of Black Women, Inc. Volusia County Chapter (NHBW), will host a virtual event at 4 p.m. March 27.

The keynote speaker is Michele Jones-Galvin, author of “Beyond the Underground: Aunt Harriet, Moses of Her People” and the third-generation niece of Harriet Tubman.

She will take participants on a journey in celebration of women who epitomize the “Moses of Her People” spirit. Jones-Galvin has done extensive genealogical research into her family lineage.

Evangelist Deborah Hamm of Ormond Beach will be honored as the NHBW, Inc. Volusia County Chapter 2021 Woman of Distinction. The public is invited to attend. To RSVP, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/nhbw-inc-volusia-county-chapter-womenshistory-celebration-tickets-143826899127?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

For more information, send an email to NHBWVolusia@gmail.com.