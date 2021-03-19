Spring Daytona Turkey Run returns March 26 to Speedway

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31st Spring Daytona Turkey Run is set for Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28.

It will feature thousands of classic and custom cars, a massive swap meet, arts and crafts on Artisan Alley, music and food. The family event kicks off at 8 a.m. March 26 at the Daytona International Speedway.

The spring event is open to the public and features thousands of vintage, classic, custom, muscle cars, race cars and trucks on display and for sale, as well as a massive swap meet in which vendors sell and trade hard-to-find auto parts and accessories.

“After the success of the 2020 Thanksgiving Daytona Turkey Run last year, we are thrilled to produce the Spring Daytona Turkey Run this year,” said Barbara Kelly, general manager of the Daytona Turkey Run.

The event is held outside. While masks are not being mandated, they are highly encouraged. Stationary hand sanitizing stations will also be set up throughout the infield.

The 31st Spring Daytona Turkey Run admission is $10 Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday with free parking. It’s free for children under 11. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The Thanksgiving weekend Turkey Run dates are Nov. 25-28.

For more information about the Daytona Turkey Run, visit www.TurkeyRun.com.