Seven Words from the King, Inc., will host a community event at 3 p.m. March 21 at Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ, 511 Fremont Ave.

Several fraternities, sororities and community organizations will speak on the importance of community service.

Social distancing will be practiced. Those who attend will remain in their cars.

Organizations are asked to sponsor a table for $100. Donations are tax-deductible.

For more information, call the church at 386-846-8475.