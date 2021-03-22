State lowers vaccination age to 50

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida has started offering COVID-19 vaccines to residents 50 and older.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that the age would be lowered from 60 to 50.

DeSantis’ announcement came after some officials said they planned to lower the age threshold to 50. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings planned to lower the age to 40.

Demings called on Demings to do more to vaccinate older residents, saying that Orange County has only vaccinated about 63 percent of people age 65 or older. DeSantis said the next step for Florida will be to open up the vaccines to all adults.

He said he did not know the exact timing but made clear it would occur ahead of President Joe Biden’s May 1 goal.

“I can’t tell you exactly when that will happen, but it will definitely be before May 1,” DeSantis said.

This information came from the News Service of Florida.