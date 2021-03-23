Community to meet city manager finalists

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

The City of Daytona Beach has shortlisted a diverse group of four finalists for its city manager vacancy.

Derrick Fecher, Caryn Gardner-Young, Terrence R. Moore and Terry K. Suggs are vying to replace Jim Chisholm, who is retiring after 16 years on the job.

Important forum

A candidates forum is at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center at 925 George W. Engram Blvd. on Saturday, March 20 at 9 a.m.

“The city manager is an important position in our city. The city manager and city attorney report directly to the City Commission. The city manager runs the city and it’s an important endeavor,” explained Paula Reed, Daytona Beach city commissioner for Zone 6.

Registration required

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event is registration only. Register online at www.codb.us/CityManagerSearch or call 386-671-8018.

Those attending must wear a mask or face covering inside the building. Chairs will be physically distanced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Safety measures are absolutely needed. I am concerned about so many people in one space at one time. I wish we had more of these across the city so more people could participate,” commented Quanita May, Daytona Beach city commissioner, Zone 3.

Attendees can submit questions to finalists in advance.

May noted, “I am looking forward to meeting the candidates. I have some tough questions. I want to know their vision for our city and what resources, access and experiences they can bring.”

Community needed

City leaders stress community involvement and input for the forum.

“It’s imperative that our citizens come out and meet the candidates. One will eventually run the city’s daily operations,” stressed Reed.

May echoed, “We need our community to come out and meet the candidates. We need them to ask them tough questions. We need them to give the commission their input.”

Slavin Management Consultants, an executive search firm from Norcross, Ga., was hired by the city to find the candidates. The firm has assisted 53 Florida governments, including Ormond Beach and Volusia County, in finding managers.

Limited Black leadership

For years, the city has faced scrutiny for the lack of African-Americans in leadership positions, despite the fact that approximately 30% of Daytona’s resident population is Black.

The only Black department heads are Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young and Leisure Services Director Keith Willis. Betty Goodman, a Black woman, is an assistant city manager.

A petition has been developed with a goal of 6,000 signatures urging the city to hire a Black city manager. It’s spearheaded by Shawn Collins, who is also chairs the Midtown Redevelopment Board.

“The petition hasn’t done well, but I’ll be at the forum. We need the community there,” said Collins.

‘Best candidate’

“We have a very diverse pool of candidates. Our world is diverse and a reflection of citizenry we serve,” noted Reed.

“We want someone who can address issues across the board. Someone concerned about all of the city. Someone who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience while willing to be open to other ideas. We’ll pick the best candidate for the job.”

May added, “We want the right person for the job, not someone who will use this position as a stepping stone. We want someone who can govern all the different aspects of our city which is unique and diverse. We need someone who is used to dealing with diverse elements and populations.”

Here is info on the four candidates:

Derrick Fecher

Age: 44

Experience at top levels of local government: 26 years.

Current occupation: city manager of Haines City, Fla.

Highlights: Oversaw residential and commercial growth, increased funding.Implemented affordable housing program for non-profits, individuals and groups.

Education: Bachelor’s in Political Science from Bethune-Cookman University.

Caryn Gardener-Young

Age: 60

Experience at top levels of local government:15 years.

Current occupation: Planning supervisor, Florida Department of Transportation.

Achievements: Strategic planning for staff and city commission. High-level knowledge of government policies, budget, planning, development, transparency and municipal elections.

Education: Master’s in Public Administration from Florida Atlantic University; Bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from SUNY Binghamton.

Terrence R. Moore

Age: 50

Experience at top local leadership: 25 years.

Current occupation: City manager of College Park, Ga.

Achievements: Helped bring WNBA’s Atlanta Dream and WNDBL College Park Seahawks to Georgia International Convention Center Complex Multisports arena. As city manager in Morgantown, WV., implemented fund balancing resulting in 90-percent revenue increases.

Education: Master’s in Public Administration and Bachelor’s in economics from University of Illinois.

Terry K. Suggs

Age: 55

Experience at top levels of local government: 16 years.

Current occupation: Putnam County administrator.

Achievements: Updating utilities and roads, attracting affordable housing and improve quality of education. Attracting businesses to relocate to area and create jobs.

Education: Master’s in Public Administration and Bachelor’s in public administration from Barry University.

For more information on the candidates forum and the candidates, visit www.codb.us/CityManagerSearch