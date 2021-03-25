Vaccinations to be administered next week at Midtown center

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

On Monday, more Floridians became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest order now makes residents 50 years and up eligible to receive a vaccine.

Dewayne Meyers, 53, is one of the local residents who plan to get the vaccine now that the age has been lowered.

“I haven’t gotten it, but I plan to. I am debating on which vaccine to take. I think I’d rather have the single dose shot. I’ll probably register online later today,” he told the Daytona Times referring to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses.

March 30-April 7

To receive the vaccine, people must register online through the state’s registration database at myvaccine.fl.gov.

The Volusia County Government and Florida Department of Health continues to coordinate vaccination events in the county.

For those who qualify, a vaccination event is scheduled from March 30 to April 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 958 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.

Community outreach

Organizations like the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP and Daytona Beach Black Clergy Alliance have pushed for vaccinations and testing in the Black community and worked with health care organizations.

“We are advocating for people. We are helping identify people who qualify for the vaccine,” said local NAACP president Cynthia Slater.

Dr. Victor Gooden, president of the Black Clergy Alliance, stated, “We are making every effort for our people to get the shots. We are doing so for those who want it. We aren’t forcing anybody to do it. We’ll continue to work with the county government and health department.”

Slater emphasized, “It’s critical that we get vaccinated and take advantage of this opportunity. We all have family, friends and loved ones who have either died from COVID-19 or recovered from it.”

Some still skeptical

Howard Bennett, 50, is still skeptical about the vaccine.

“I am not getting it. I am worried about down the line that it may give somebody cancer,” said Bennett.

Bennett may change his mind in the future.

“A matter of fact, two supervisors on my job had it. I may have had it last year before they came down with it. I want to see how the vaccine affects others, then maybe I’ll change my mind,” he added.

For the Midtown center vaccination, residents can call 866-345-0345 to register.