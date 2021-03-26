B-CU Concert Chorale to perform at Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the Freedom Series at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale will present “Songs of Love, Joy, and Faith,” on Friday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The Orlando concert is a ticketed event that is open to the public and will be held as a part of the Dr. Phillips Center Front-yard Festival. The concert will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Freedom Series Concerts. The show will feature a myriad of songs including gospel favorites, jazz, Broadway, Motown, and music celebrating the artistry of African American composers.

The Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale is comprised of approximately 40 undergraduate musicians directed by Terrance L. Lane, Ph.D., director of Choral Studies. Many choir members are music majors while others are working toward degrees in other fields.

The ensemble performs a wide range of choral literature including classical compositions, Negro spirituals, and music of African-American composers. Annually, the Chorale presents a Christmas concert at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Among several accolades, the Chorale was featured with the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra in a concert version of Gershwin’s Porgy & Bess.

In 2016, members represented the B-CU by performing at the White House for President and First Lady Barack Obama’s final Christmas Party in Office. In 2017, the Chorale was crowned the 2017 Best Choir by HBCU Digest, and in February 2018, the Ambassadors of Goodwill performed a series of concerts in Israel.

For more information and tickets, visit www.drphillipscenter.org