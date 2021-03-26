Port Orange selects new city manager on March 19

ADVERTISEMENT

After an extensive recruitment process, the Port Orange City Council chose Wayne Clark as its next city manager during a special meeting on March 19.

Clark comes to Port Orange from the City of DeBary where he has been serving as the economic development director since October 2020. Prior to that job, he served as planning director for New Hanover County in Wilmington, North Carolina for three years. From 2007 to 2017, Clark was the community development director for the City of Port Orange.

He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and a minor in communications. Clark also holds a Master of City and Regional Planning from Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.

Colin Baenziger & Associates was hired to conduct a comprehensive search for the new city manager.

The city received 90 applications and a screening process selected 11 candidates. At a special meeting on March 9, City Council members selected its top five candidates for the position.

On March 18, one-on-one interviews with the candidates included a panel made up of City Council members. Additionally, community members, city staff and residents had an opportunity to meet the applicants at a public reception.

A Port Orange special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30 to award the contract to Clark.