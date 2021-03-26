Volusia County Schools increases graduation tickets

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE DAYTONA TIMES

Volusia County Schools’ graduates will now receive up to four tickets each for their graduation ceremonies. This decision was made after careful consideration of health and safety guidelines.

At the request of Volusia County Schools, capacity restrictions at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach will be eased to accommodate higher attendance, with each graduating student provided four guest tickets. At the ceremonies, seating will be offered in pods of four, with three feet or more between family groups.

“The Ocean Center recognizes the accomplishments of graduating students and is committed to providing the honor these events deserve, while also balancing the health and safety of all in attendance” said Ocean Center Director Tim Riddle.

“As such, the facility has adjusted seating arrangements to allow for increased attendance, while also maintaining social distancing to the maximum extent possible. To further ensure

the safety of all guests, we continue to require face masks be worn inside the facility.”

Ceremonies are scheduled to be held June 3-6 at the Ocean Center. Graduates and their guests will be required to wear face-coverings and to socially distance to the greatest extent possible.

High schools will announce details on graduation ticket sales in the coming weeks. With attendance still limited to four tickets for each senior, VCS will professionally live-stream the ceremonies to allow extended family to watch remotely. The ceremonies will also be recorded and posted on the district website.