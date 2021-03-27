Insanity is running wild in America

ADVERTISEMENT

Prisons foster criminality and racism ferments insanity.

In the 20th Century, America had “love children running wild.” In the 21st Century, we have “Christian right-wing evangelicals, GOP and Trump loyalists seeking White privilege insanity” running wild.

In a democracy, equal is equal, not more or less equal. However, Christian right-wing evangelical pastoral leaders could easily rectify this spiritual insanity concerning COVID-19 vaccinations and democratic societal inclusion simply by telling their parishioners the TRUTH.

Makes no sense

God is a God of inclusion (love), not exclusion. Insanity running wild is not taking the COVID-19 vaccination, and listening to “double-minded-males” who advocate not taking the COVID-19 vaccination. This is insanity personified to the nth degree.

Medical scientists (doctors) have studied to prove themselves worthy to be listened to. Moreover, God is The “Great Physician,” because: “Forever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven.” (Psalm 119: 89). If God’s Word is settled, the question is, why isn’t God’s word honored among Christian right-wing evangelicals and GOP politicians?

We all know: “It is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9: 27). America, take heed: “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalm 7: 11). And we know that: “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish. (Proverbs 14: 11).

The classical definition of insanity was coined by Albert Einstein: “Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” Therefore, for every action there is a counter-reaction, and negative actions usually produce negative reactions.

Lying about themselves

Christian right-wing evangelicals have always declared themselves to be the moral majority. It was a lie then, and it is a lie now, because they are what they have always been: individuals with little or absolutely no moral conscience.

They teach false Christian doctrines across pulpits, and at the same time, embrace the lying tongue of the biggest liar that the world has ever known: former President Donald J. Trump.

Willing insanity

European pastoral leaders who are now Americans by God’s grace and mercy, and who have willingly embraced the spiritual madness of White privilege (exclusion), and at the same time, “have tasted the good word of God, and the powers of the world to come, if they shall fall away, to renew them again unto repentance; seeing they crucify to themselves the Son of God afresh, and put him to an open shame.” (Hebrews 6: 5-6). Sadly, Christian right-wing evangelicals and White privilegeoriented GOP voters have tripled down on the biggest political lie that has ever been perpetrated on a democratic society.

America, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” (Proverbs 18: 21). Christian right-wing evangelicals, GOP and Trump loyalists, this is precisely why God warned us concerning a lying tongue, and that individuals should never “lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be a partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.” (1 Timothy 5: 22).

Dr. Bobby Mills has a Ph.D. in sociology from Syracuse University and a professional degree in theology from Colgate Rochester Divinity School. Click on this commentary at www.daytonatimes.com to write your own response.