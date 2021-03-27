Terrance R. Moore should be the city’s choice

ADVERTISEMENT

As a long-time resident, tax-payer and property owner in Daytona Beach and Volusia County, I decided to write my opinion and assessment of the one of the three final candidates for the position of city manager of Daytona Beach. I attended the interviews held on March 20 at the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center.

I have more than 50 years of management, administrative, organizational and supervisory experience as a former superintendent of schools, college president, college chancellor and military officer in the U.S. Army. I have a clear understanding of what the city’s needs are. In addition, I have served on more than 10 boards and advisory councils in Daytona Beach and Volusia County over the past 20 years.

What Daytona needs

Mr. Terrance R. Moore has demonstrated experience in the areas of economic development, strategic planning, budgetary expertise, affordable housing, city redevelopment, recreational and programing needs. Daytona Beach needs an effective communicator who has a working relationship with community stakeholders in a collaborative effort to increase our revenue base and be able to negotiate with elected officials at the local, state and national levels.

Daytona Beach is a “special events” city with limited “real” businesses that garner affordable wages for families. Event management experience is an absolute necessity. A clear and concise understanding of grantsmanship with governmental entities, small business groups and educational institutions is a priority for the city to be productive.

The new city manager must have a diverse background of working with various racial groups and exude a great deal of energy and vision as a risktaker and change agent. Being a consensus builder with diverse groups is also a must.

Mr. Moore has all these qualities, and more.

Best of three

Of the three finalists, Mr. Moore is by far the best candidate. He has the most comprehensive and thorough background and experience. He has been a city manager in a variety of cities, from large, medium-sized to small, in the north, south, Midwest and east.

Mr. Moore served extremely well at every city manager position with professional pride and dignity. He would bring to the Daytona Beach city manager position a business-like approach, an open mind and a great degree of neutrality.

He would be able to come to Daytona Beach without being beholden to any particular group in our city. This is what our city so desperately needs: new, committed, outside leadership to stabilize our city without an obligation to anyone prior to becoming Daytona’s city manager.

All of the areas that I’ve cited in this commentary are skills and abilities that Mr. Moore has documented for more than 25 years as a city manager throughout this country. With a wealth of experience, professional education and certification in city management and leadership training, Mr. Terrance R. Moore has my highest recommendation as the next city manager of Daytona Beach.

Dr. Willie J. Greer Kimmons is an award-winning educational consultant for pre K-16 and Title I schools, teachers and parents. He is also a motivational speaker, author, former classroom teacher, superintendent of schools, college professor, college president and chancellor. Click on this commentary at www.daytonatimes.com to write your own response.