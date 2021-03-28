County’s Auditor Selection Committee to meet April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Volusia County’s Auditor Selection Committee will meet from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, in the County Council Chambers on the second floor of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.

Members include all seven County Council members along with Property Appraiser Larry Bartlett, Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis, Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Tax Collector Will Roberts and Clerk of the Circuit Court Laura Roth.

The contract with the county’s current external auditor will end with the FY 2020 audit, which will be completed in March. The Auditor Selection Committee will search for and recommend a qualified audit firm so the FY 2021 audit may begin later this year.

The committee’s responsibilities are to establish factors for the evaluation of audit services, publicly announce requests for proposals, provide interested firms with the request for proposal, evaluate proposals by qualified firms, and rank and recommend to the County Council at least three firms to be the most highly qualified to perform audit services.

For more information, call the County Manager’s Office at 386-740-5252 or visit www.volusia.org/government/county-council/auditorselection-committee.stml.