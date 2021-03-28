Obamacare enrollment period extended

ADVERTISEMENT

NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it will extend by three months a special enrollment period for Americans to sign up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, giving people until Aug. 15.

The extension will give people additional time to tap into health-insurance subsidies that were included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress this month.

Congress increased the amount of the subsidies available for coverage through the federal health-insurance marketplace and also made more people eligible for tax credits to reduce premiums.

The latest data show that more than 206,000 people have signed up for Obamacare coverage during the special enrollment period, of whom about 62,000 live in Florida according to the data.