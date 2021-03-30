COVID-19 vaccine available on April 7 at Midtown center

ADVERTISEMENT

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Florida residents 40 and up can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, April 5, the state will open the age to all adults.

Vaccines will be administered for all Florida residents 18 and up on Wednesday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach.

The Daytona Beach Black Clergy Alliance is assisting with gathering names of individuals who want to receive the vaccine on April 7. Residents can email their names and contact phone number to blackclergyalliancedb@gmail.com to be placed on the list.

Appointments for all of the state’s 67 counties can be made through the Department of Health’s registration website: myvaccine.fl.gov