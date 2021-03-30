Feacher named Daytona Beach city manager

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Daytona Beach has named Deric Feacher as its next city manager.

The City Commission voted 6-1 to hire him during a special meeting on March 27.

The vote came after the commission interviewed the finalists one-on-one and after residents got a chance to meet the candidates and ask questions.

“I expect great things for our city, and I think that Feacher is the right person prepared to lead us to the next level of our evolution,” said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.“I couldn’t imagine a candidate who would have been more aligned with what the commission was looking for in terms of community engagement.”

Feacher 44, will become the city’s first Black city manager.

He was chosen over Terrance Moore, city manager in College Park, Georgia.

Putnam County AdministratorTerrySuggs withdrew on March 26.

Feacher brings 20 years of experience to the position. He is currently the city manager of Haines City. He is also a graduate of Bethune-Cookman University.

The next step will be an employment agreement to be negotiated by Commissioner Aaron Delgado and City Attorney Rob Jagger with Feacher.

Feacher is expected to be seated by May or June.He replaces Jim Chisholm who is retiring after 16 years on the job.

Feacher will run the daily operations of a city with 900 employees and a $400 million budget.