A HISTORY-MAKING MOVE FOR CITY

Daytona Beach gets more diverse at the top with the hiring of

Deric Feacher as city manager.

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

Deric Feacher will be Daytona Beach’s first Black city manager. He made it clear in a recent meeting with residents that he was the best person for the job based on his qualifications and not his race.

The city commission voted 6-1 for Feacher during a special meeting at City Hall on March 27.

The decision was made after the commission conducted one-on-one interviews with the two remaining finalists and strong urging from the public to go ahead and hire someone.

“I don’t want to get the job because I am Black, but because I am the best candidate for the job,” Feacher started on March 20 during a forum for residents at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center.

The next step

Feacher, 44, has more than 20 years of experiences and is currently the city manager in Haines City. He also has worked in Winter Haven where he helped revitalize a dilapidated part of town. He also is a graduate of Bethune-Cookman University.

Feacher beat out Terrance Moore, city manager in College Park, Georgia.

On April 1, the commission was to discuss Feacher’s contract which is being negotiated with Feacher by Commissioner Aaron Delgado and City Attorney Robert Jagger with Feacher.

He is expected to be on the job in May or June.

“I think Feacher is the person prepared to lead our city to the next level of our evolution. His temperament, leadership style and out-of-the-box thinking are congruent with my philosophy of servant leadership and putting the residents first,’’ said Mayor Derrick Henry.

At the March 27 meeting, Commissioner Paula Reed noted, “Both were excellent candidates. Feacher has some experience in our city. The Chamber of Commerce gave him 24 out of 25 votes and they only met with him. That shows an ability to deal with businesses and diverse experiences across the board.”

Commissioner Quanita May cast the only vote for Moore.

“I went with Moore because he had an idea for each of our zones, which are economic ideas on how to help each zone. I also thought that he had enough experience,’’ she said.

Issue of diversity

The city has been called out for a lack of African Americans in leadership positions. Feacher’s hire addresses the issue to some degree.

The Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP has long pushed the city on diversity.

“I am excited about Mr. Feacher’s hiring. He brings a wealth of knowledge, skills and experiences that will help him serve the entire city,” said Cynthia Slater, local NAACP president.

“Diversity is important in city government. I believe he should first be given the opportunity to sit down and discuss his vision for the city, with the city commission, employees, staff, stakeholders and residents,’’ she added.

Feacher, Police Chief Jakari Young and Leisure Services Director Keith Willis are now the city department heads who are African American.

Betty Goodman, a Black woman, is assistant city manager.

Residents respond

Residents who spoke to the Daytona Times also are supportive of Feacher’s hire.

“I think it’s a wonderful day in Daytona Beach. I am grateful that the commission chose the right person for the job and someone who is very well qualified,’’ said Steven Miller.

Ann Ruby stated, “I am delighted with the selection of Feacher for city manager. This is the dawn of a new era. I look forward to having a city manager, who as he said plans to be a part of the community and not just be paid by the community.’’

Feacher will run the daily operations of a city with 900 employees and a $400 million budget.

He replaces Jim Chisholm who is retiring after 16 years.

Community focus

During the March 27 forum, Feacher also stressed a desire to be a part of the community.

“I want to work on infrastructure, but I also want to work with the people of the community. I want to be a part of the community. People forget the important part of the community, which is its people. The ones who live and work there.”

He added, “The city manager is one of the highest-paid people in the community. He should be visible in it. I want people to see me and know me. I want children to see me and know me.”

Originally, there were five finalists, but Putnam County Administrator Terry K. Suggs withdrew on March 26.

Caryn Gardner-Young, a planner with the Florida Department of Transportation, withdrew on March 19 and former Broward County Public Works Director Thomas J. Hutka bowed out on March 16.

Slavin Management Consultants, an executive search firm in Norcross, Georgia was hired by the city to conduct a nationwide search. They originally came up with 43 candidates from 16 states back in October. The finalists were named in February.