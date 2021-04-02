A Dante Production company turns 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years ago, A Dante Production, LLC came alive in Florida. On Saturday, March 27, it celebrated its three-year anniversary at the exclusive Hunt House in Daytona Beach.

Chauncey Dunham, the COO, gave his guests an afternoon to remember with food, fun, R&B and jazz, featuring The Groove, Jaquay and the Chris Clarke Trio.

A Dante Production has held events in Daytona Beach, Deltona, Ormond Beach, Palm Coast and Orlando.

The production company is looking to expand into other areas of Florida as well. Dunham and his team scouts and auditions local talent from across the state. They believe in developing and showcasing local talent as there is so much untapped musical talent in Florida.

A Dante Production’s website features P2V Online Concert Entertainment, clips from previous productions and much more.

For more information, visit www.adanteproduction.com.